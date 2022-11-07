The RNLI Fish and Chip supper takes place at the Old Town Fryer, opposite the Stade in Hastings Old Town.

It’s a chance to meet the lifeboat crew, who will be serving up supper, and be entertained by Completely Scuppered shanty group. There will also be raffle prizes and a quiz. It starts at 7pm (food at 7.30pm) and Tickets are £12 (cash only). They are available from the lifeboat station RNLI shop, at The Stade, of from the Old Town Fryer.

Sue Beattie, from Hastings RNLI, said: “The crew will be there to serve your meal and tall about the RNLI and what they do. Please come along and support us.”

The Hastings Lifeboat

