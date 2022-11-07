Hastings Lifeboat holds fundraising fish and chip supper
People can be served fish and chips by the Hastings Lifeboat crew when Hastings RNLI holds its popular fund raiser on Wednesday November 16.
The RNLI Fish and Chip supper takes place at the Old Town Fryer, opposite the Stade in Hastings Old Town.
It’s a chance to meet the lifeboat crew, who will be serving up supper, and be entertained by Completely Scuppered shanty group. There will also be raffle prizes and a quiz. It starts at 7pm (food at 7.30pm) and Tickets are £12 (cash only). They are available from the lifeboat station RNLI shop, at The Stade, of from the Old Town Fryer.
Sue Beattie, from Hastings RNLI, said: “The crew will be there to serve your meal and tall about the RNLI and what they do. Please come along and support us.”