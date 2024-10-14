Hastings Lifeboat launches to call-out in middle of bonfire celebrations

Members of Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Station were honoured to take part in the town’s annual bonfire parade and firework display as VIP guests to mark the RNLI’s 200th birthday celebrations.

They joined the torch parade in specially knitted blue and orange lifeboat jumpers while hard working fundraisers collected money alongside.

However, just before the parade was about to start at 6.30pm, the Inshore Lifeboat was paged by Solent Coastguard to reports to of a windsurfer in difficulty offshore from St Leonard’s. That meant that while some remained in the bonfire parade, the rest of the duty crew responded to the pagers, with eventually both lifeboats being launched on service.

The lifeboat and her volunteer crew were quickly on scene and using flares to light the area. They conducted a search with nothing found. Now in full darkness and with the sea conditions deteriorating the lifeboat returned to station and the All Weather Lifeboat was tasked to launch, needing more crew members from the parade. Using the on board searchlights, the lifeboat conducted a thorough search of a defined area, again with nothing found. When the coastguards were satisfied the lifeboat had completed its search, the crew were stood down to return to station.

RNLI crew volunteer Kevin Boorman said: “We were making our way towards the start of the procession when we got the shout, so some of the crew suddenly disappeared in the opposite direction. However, towards the end of the procession the big all weather boat was launched as well, so a lot more crew had to disappear, missing the end of the processional and the fireworks.

One of the shore crew, Claire Mosley, took a picture which I think is just brilliant. It epitomised what the lifeboat crew did, and do, an empty boat carriage silhouetted against the bonfire and fireworks, with a shore crew member watching, and both lifeboats out at sea.

"So even though the lifeboat crew were invited to take part in the procession, many of the crew were actually at sea, or helping on the beach, trying to save lives.

“We weren’t all on call, some of us were able to enjoy all of the procession and watch the bonfire and fireworks from the fire site on the beach.”

Photos courtesy of crew members Claire and Chloe.

Have you read? Take a look inside this unique Hastings cafe which has hundreds of board games to play

Have you read? Rye Harbour Nature reserve at centre of big climate change project

1 . Hastings Lifeboats launch during bonfire celebrations Hastings Lifeboats launch during bonfire celebrations Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Lifeboats launch during bonfire celebrations Hastings Lifeboats launch during bonfire celebrations Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings Lifeboats launch during bonfire celebrations Hastings Lifeboats launch during bonfire celebrations Photo: supplied

4 . Hastings Lifeboat crew were invited to join Saturday's bonfire celebrations Hastings Lifeboat crew were invited to join Saturday's bonfire celebrations Photo: supplied