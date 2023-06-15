Hastings inshore lifeboat launched on Tuesday after a member of the public raised an alarm over someone in difficulty in the sea.

The boat was launched at 8.30pm after a reports of a paddleboarder on difficulty off Galley Hill, Bexhill. The volunteer crew were quickly on the scene, but the boarder had managed to get safely ashore and the boat was stood down and retuned to the station.

The lifeboat crew were backed up by the Coastguard team who met the boarder on the beach and assessed him for any medical concerns. The mother of the boarder took to social media to thank bith the lifeboat crew and coastguards and said: “My son was in difficulty. We are so grateful for your help and support. We shall never forget your kindness. Thank you to those who called the coastguard befoe we got there and to a wonderful man named Jake who swam out to help our son.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “Remember, if you see anyone in difficulty near the coast, do not hesitate to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

The inshore lifeboat

Both lifeboats were out again on Wednesday evening on exercise launches.

Have you read? Warning after several swimmers were stung by jellyfish at Hastings