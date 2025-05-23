Hastings Lifeboat Station Open Day

By Andy Hemsley
Published 23rd May 2025, 13:18 BST
People will be able to meet the Hastings Lifeboat crew when the lifeboat station holds an Open Day on bank holiday Monday from 10.30am –3.30pm.

There will be an opportunity to take a closer look at the two Hastings lifeboats, learn about the work of the RNLI and browse the RNLI shop, which helps to raise vital funds.

