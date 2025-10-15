Hastings Lifeboat volunteer gets Order of 1066 Award

The award was presented at Hastings Town Hall by the Mayor, Cllr Becca Horn, as part of the annual Hastings Week celebrations.

Proving himself as a vital member of our community, Graham has dedicated decades of service to numerous local organisations. Most notably, he volunteered with the RNLI for an incredible 53 years, serving on both the inshore rescue boat and all-weather lifeboat. In later years, he held a critical role as launch authority, responsible for deciding whether to allow a boat to launch or not.

Beyond his work with the RNLI, Graham spent nearly 40 years working in the Highways department at East Sussex County Council, eventually becoming Area Highway Manager, where he oversaw maintenance, utilities, and enforcement across the entire eastern half of the county.

His service to the community extended further still through 18 years of involvement with the Sussex Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority, where he helped to bring in a number of byelaws, including the Beachy Head East Marine Conservation Zone - an area of coastal waters stretching from Eastbourne to Hastings, with rare chalk reefs and threatened marine species. Thanks in part to Graham’s work, this delicate ecosystem has a stronger chance of being preserved for future generations.

Graham’s community spirit does not stop at sea or on the roads; he is also a dedicated member of Hastings Seagull Swimming Club, where he has taken on many roles over the years. His commitment to the development and wellbeing of young swimmers is yet another example of his quiet, consistent service to the town.

The Mayor of Hastings, Cllr Becca Horn, said, “I was delighted to present Graham with the Order of 1066 Award last night, to recognise his ongoing dedication to Hastings. Graham is a very deserving winner who has devoted so much of his time to the town since moving here in 1970. His consistent service across so many areas, from sea rescues to highway safety, environmental conservation to youth development, is truly inspiring. I want to thank him once again for his incredible commitment. It really doesn't go unnoticed.

“This is my first year on the board of the Order of 1066 Award, and I was impressed by the many amazing nominations we received. It highlights just how rich our town is with incredible volunteers working tirelessly across our borough. If you know someone deserving of the award, please make sure to nominate them next year, so they too can be recognised for their hard work and dedication."

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

