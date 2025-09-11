Hastings line blocked until 9pm, says Southern

A fault on a train between Eastbourne and Hastings means that the line towards Hastings is blocked, according to Southern Railway.

Disruption is expected until 9pm while engineers and staff resolve the issue and make safe the area, a spokesperson for the railway company has said.

In the meantime, services are unable to run from Eastbourne towards Hastings, Ore and Ashford International. As a result, the following service changes will apply:

Trains that run between Brighton and Ore will run between Brighton and Pevensey & Westham only

Trains that run between London Victoria and Ore will run between London Victoria and Pevensey & Westham only

Trains that run between Eastbourne and Ashford International will run between Bexhill and Ashford International only

Other alterations and cancellations are also possible, so customers are urged to check before travelling this afternoon.

Some customers may need to use an alternative route to complete their journey, which may take 45 minutes longer as a result.

Tickets will be accepted for no extra cost on alternatives routes for no extra cost:

The following Stagecoach bus routes:

511, 511a & 511b between Ham Street and Ashford International

101, 100 between Hastings and Rye

99 between Eastbourne and Hastings, including most major stations

The following rail alternatives:

Southeastern services between Hastings, Tonbridge and London Bridge, and also between Ashford International and London (excluding high-speed services)

Southern services between Tonbridge and Redhill, and also between Gatwick Airport, Redhill and London

Thameslink services between Gatwick Airport, Redhill and London.

A spokesperson for Southern Railway said: “A service has developed a fault in the Collington area and is unable to move, blocking the line towards Hastings, Ore and Ashford International.

“Specialist engineers are being sent to the site to assess and fix the issue as quickly as possible. If needed, Southern may also arrange a rescue train to tow the faulty train to a depot.

“While Southern work to move the train, Southern will try to divert other services if possible. This depends on available tracks and signalling options.

Check before you travel.”