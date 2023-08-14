The community has rallied round a Hastings man to help him resurrect his business after it was completely destroyed in a devastating fire.

Last Thursday (August 10), a blaze broke out at Leighton Goobie’s business, The Old Wood Works, based at Waterworks Road, which spread within minutes.

Firefighters from Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Eastbourne spent more than 10 hours putting out the fire.

Since the fire, an online fundraising page has been launched by The Yard at Waterworks Road to help Leighton back on his feet, with thousands of pounds raised so far.

Leighton has also vowed to start his carpentry and joinery business from scratch.

He said: “I’m literally going to rebuild it, I don’t know how, but I’m going to do it. I’m 100 per cent positive and determined to succeed again, get back on my feet and rise from the ashes.”

He said he was ‘absolutely lucky to be alive’, as the blaze took hold while he was at work in his workshop.

The fire started due to an extractor fan catching fire.

Leighton said: “One minute I was sanding some boards and the next minute there was smoke and flames. I can’t believe how quick the fire spread.. There were flames everywhere.

“I’m so proud of this business and what I’ve achieved over the last six years. For it to be gone feels like I’ve had the rug pulled from under me.”

Lucy Gastall, from The Yard, who launched the JustGiving page, said: “Leighton has been a part of The Yard for the last six years. He’s grown his business exponentially, starting in one of the smallest units to having our largest space as his workshop and recently having to move out of his showroom because it was too small.

“We’ve been so proud of his success. There aren’t many people more motivated or hard-working than Leighton. Even if you don’t think you’ve seen his work, you probably have, he made the oak planters for Trinity Triangle and Hastings town centre, all the shop fittings at the South Downs Visitors Centre, the benches in Fairlight Park, and his garden furniture and tables are shown in the Cuprinol catalogue. He’s always one of the first to offer practical help or suggestions to people in The Yard.

“Leighton’s entire livelihood was in that building. At least £200,000 worth of machinery and tools, irreplaceable reclaimed timber, finished stock, fixtures and fittings were inside. Nothing is salvageable. The few things not burnt to nothing are damaged beyond repair by the water used to put out the fire. Leighton is left with nothing.

“We would like to send our heartfelt gratitude to the fire brigade: they responded so quickly and worked tirelessly to make sure everyone in The Yard was safely evacuated and stopped the fire spreading to other businesses. In the minutes it took them to arrive it was too late to save Leighton’s workshop, we couldn’t be more grateful they saved everyone else’s.”

Leighton said he has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the support from well-wishers and the community who have donated and said he was ‘so grateful’ for all the support.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was treating the fire as ‘accidental’.

The fundraising page can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpleightonrisefromtheashes.

