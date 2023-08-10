People have been advised to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the area following a major fire in Hastings town centre this afternoon (Thursday, August 10).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews were called to Waterworks Road just before 12.40pm.

A spokesperson said firefighters from Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Eastbourne are in attendance.

The ESFRS spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.38pm on August 10 to an industrial building fire in Waterworks Road, Hastings. Eight fire engines are attended from Hastings, Bexhill, Battle, Rye, Eastbourne and Seaford and the Aerial Ladder Platform.

“We are working with partners. There are no reports of any injuries.”

ESFRS said firefighters started to scale down the incident to three fire engines from around 4.20pm.

A spokesperson said: “We are advising local residents to keep windows and doors closed due to the ongoing smoke in the area.

“We are likely to remain on scene throughout the evening so please continue to avoid the area.”

1 . IMG_1265 (1).jpg Firefighters at the scene in Waterworks Road. Photo: Staff

