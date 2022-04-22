Hastings man, 17, goes missing

Officers are concerned for 17-year-old Subhi, who hasn’t been seen in the town since Tuesday (April 19).

Police said he is an Egyptian man with olive skin, 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build and currently has very short, shaven brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket emblazoned with BULLS on the chest.

Missing Subhi from Hastings. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220422-143208001

The jacket is also emblazoned with a bull’s head on the back.

Police said he was also wearing a white hooded top, black jeans and dark trainers.

Anyone who has seen him, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, is urged to contact police online, or via 101, quoting serial 1359 of 19/04.