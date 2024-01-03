An appeal has been launched to find a missing Hastings man.

Police said Darren Pearson disappeared in the afternoon on New Year’s Eve and are appealing for information.

Hastings Police have put out an appeal on their Facebook page.

Police said: “We’re searching for Darren, 49, who is missing from Hastings. He was last seen at around 3pm on Sunday, December 31 wearing a green coat, grey joggers, a grey hat and a black rucksack.