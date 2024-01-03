BREAKING

Hastings man, 49, goes missing on New Year's Eve

An appeal has been launched to find a missing Hastings man.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 12:11 GMT
Police said Darren Pearson disappeared in the afternoon on New Year’s Eve and are appealing for information.

Hastings Police have put out an appeal on their Facebook page.

Police said: “We’re searching for Darren, 49, who is missing from Hastings. He was last seen at around 3pm on Sunday, December 31 wearing a green coat, grey joggers, a grey hat and a black rucksack.

“Darren is described as 5ft 6ins, slim, bald and has tattoos on both arms. If you see Darren, or have any information, call 101 quoting serial 929 of 1/1.”

