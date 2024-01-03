Hastings man, 49, goes missing on New Year's Eve
An appeal has been launched to find a missing Hastings man.
Police said Darren Pearson disappeared in the afternoon on New Year’s Eve and are appealing for information.
Police said: “We’re searching for Darren, 49, who is missing from Hastings. He was last seen at around 3pm on Sunday, December 31 wearing a green coat, grey joggers, a grey hat and a black rucksack.
“Darren is described as 5ft 6ins, slim, bald and has tattoos on both arms. If you see Darren, or have any information, call 101 quoting serial 929 of 1/1.”