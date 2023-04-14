Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
1 hour ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
2 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
3 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
3 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
4 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Hastings man creates smallest library in Sussex outside his house

A local man has created what must surely be the smallest lending library in Sussex outside his house

By Andy Hemsley
Published 14th Apr 2023, 07:46 BST

The small wooden structure containing books is hand decorated with beautiful artwork and topped by a wooden sculpture of a bird. It is based outside a house at St Thomas’s Road, on the West Hill and recently re-opened after being closed for the winter period.

It was created by local man Mark Daniels, who claims it to be the ‘smallest Bibliotheque in the world’. He said: "People can feel free to borrow and return books and donate.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I have decided to turn the roof of it into a public gallery so if anyone wants to display artwork there let me know. It would be handy for me to be able to screw it down, although theft of art is the greatest compliment in my opinion.”

Most Popular
The West Hill LibraryThe West Hill Library
The West Hill Library

At the time of writing, titles in the library included The Horse Whisperer, Great Expectations, Carter Beat the Devil, volumes by Dostoevsky and Aldous Huxley and several books by Roald Dahl.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? Watch a video special explaining new attractions coming to Hastings Pier

Have you read? Hastings pub is voted the best in East Sussex

Related topics:Hastings