A Hastings man is starring in a BBC reality competition series.

Craig Masson is one of 10 people taking part in the BBC1 show Interior Design Masters, with Alan Carr.

The competition pits 10 amateur interior designers against each other for a chance to win a commercial contract.

Each week, a different challenge is set, designed to test the contestants’ ability to meet various client briefs in different commercial and residential settings.

Craig Masson. Picture: BBC One / DSP (part of Banijay UK)

Across the series, participants redesign commercial spaces, from shops to restaurants and salons.

Craig said: “We are each given a van and a budget for each challenge. We then have a week to come up with a design, and procure all we need to make our design come to life.

“The actual installation is in real time so we have just two days to do it in. It’s an intense time, and one which really bonds all the designers together going through this shared experience.

“I actually applied to be on Interior Design Masters four times, and even got through to a final edition for a previous series, but thankfully I got through on this series.

“It feels quite surreal actually being on a show you have so long admired and wanted to be a part of. Watching the episodes is quite a strange experience, re-living the thrills and spills of each challenge.

“I have lived in Hastings with husband Jason for eight years, and we are lucky enough to live in the beautiful St Helens Wood area. I am currently a giftware designer for an import company, but have also been a prop maker, set designer, retailer and chef; lots of different jobs, but always creative and always learning news skills.

“At this stage I have never earned a living from interior design, indeed, that is a requirement for being on the show. But of course I have done plenty of interior design on my own house, in the past in London and now here in Hastings, as well as a shop in Clapham, London, some years ago, and my husband’s barber shop in George Street, which is sadly no longer there. The show is all about giving designers a shot at becoming practising interior designers.”

The show was filmed last summer, he said.