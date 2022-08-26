Hastings Mayor receives special ‘zero value’ euro during twin town ceremony

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Sinden, who was deputising for Mayor James Bacon who is away on holiday, said: “It was great to be able to welcome Dr Wartenberg and his family to our town hall, and I was pleased to be able to take them to visit our castle, using our fantastic 130 year old West Hill Lift."

The meeting marked the visit of a council worker from one of Hastings’ twin towns – Schwerte in Germany.

Dr Christopher Wartenberg, who works as the coordinator of voluntary activities for Schwerte council, has been visiting England with his wife and mother.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Wartenberg presented Cllr Sinden with a special commemorative zero value euro note with a serial number of 001066 during the meeting.

Dr Wartenberg presented Cllr Sinden with a special commemorative zero value euro note with a serial number of 001066 during the meeting.

The euro also features a church in Schwerte that they are raising funds for.

Cllr Sinden, who was deputising for Mayor James Bacon who is away on holiday, said: “It was great to be able to welcome Dr Wartenberg and his family to our town hall, and I was pleased to be able to take them to visit our castle, using our fantastic 130 year old West Hill Lift.

"But for me the highlight of the visit has to be receiving the special souvenir zero value Schwerte euro…numbered 1066! That was so thoughtful, and now has pride of place on the desk in the Mayor’s office in our town hall.”

Hastings became twinned with Schwerte in 1982 and the two towns now enjoy a close friendship.

Local residents usually visit the German town during the May bank-holiday weekend, with the reverse visit taking place at the end of September.