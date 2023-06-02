Hastings Miniature Railway celebrates its 75th anniversary this weekend

The well loved attraction, which runs trains between the boating lake and Rock-a-Nore, alongside the fishing beach, first opened in St Leonards in 1947 but relocated to its current site a year later.

There will be visiting engines during the weekend, special events and a party at the Rock-a-Nore engine shed on Saturday evening, from 6pm with local barn dance band The Catsfield Steamers. Mad Jacks Morris side will also be performing during the weekend, dancing at both stations on Saturday from 12 noon. Trains will be running 10.30am – 5.30pm each day. The line was taken over in 2010 by local man Dan Radcliffe who transformed its fortune.