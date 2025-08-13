Hastings Miniature Railway holds special event

This coming weekend (August 16 and 17), they are running an American locomotive weekend based around a very special visiting locomotive ‘Climax’ from the privately operated Hillcrest Railway. Dan Radcliffe, from Hastings Miniature Railway, said: “This impressive locomotive is we believe the only example in this gauge and we are thrilled to welcome it with the Hillcrest crew. “The Climax locomotive was a geared steam engine widely used in logging and industrial railroads during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Designed for rugged terrain and steep grades, it featured a central driveshaft and angled cylinders powering all wheels for better traction. Its unique design allowed it to haul heavy loads over poorly maintained tracks and sharp curves. Exported to Australia and New Zealand, only a few examples remain . “We are also welcoming back the Ropley miniature railway with Patricia and Nevada. These two locomotives have become firm favourites here at HMR for a few years now, Patricia with its unique and interesting diesel electric drive and Nevada being petrol hydrostatic gives a good range of drive capabilities. “Obviously our own Speedy fizzle will be in service with maybe a surprise locomotive making an appearance.”