The town’s MP has called for a ‘dilapidated’ double-decker bus to be moved from the side of a main road in Hastings, branding it a ‘monstrosity’.

Helena Dollimore, Hastings and Rye MP, raised the issue in Parliament this week.

She urged Hastings Borough Council and East Sussex County Council to take action, penning a letter to the chief executive of each authority.

Ms Dollimore said the borough councillor for St Helen’s ward, Cllr David Whitehall, and county councillor Godfrey Daniel, met with the borough council’s enforcement officer several months ago, with the meeting being ‘constructive’, but since then no progress has been made to resolve the issue.

Hastings MP, Helena Dollimore by the old bus

In Parliament, Ms Dollimore said: “Constituents driving to Hastings down St Helen’s Road are confronted by the sight of a dilapidated London double-decker bus that has been left by the side of the road for years because local councils have refused to do anything about it.

“Residents of St Helen’s Road are forced to live opposite that monstrosity.

“Will the Leader of the House join me in calling on Hastings Borough Council and East Sussex County Council to knock heads together, grasp the nettle and get that bus moved?”

The Leader of the House of Commons, Rt Hon. Lucy Powell MP said: “I know how unsightly and disturbing such things can be for the people who live around them, so I join my hon. Friend in those calls. Hastings Borough Council is run by the Green party. There are no Green members present, but perhaps they could pull their finger out and get the bus moved.”

Last October ward councillor, Andy Batsford, said residents had been complaining about the vintage vehicle, which dates from 1980, ‘since day one’ when it first arrived more than two years ago.

Cllr Batsford added he had contacted officers at both Hastings Borough Council and East Sussex County Council about the issue.

A borough council spokesperson said: “Hastings Borough Council understands the concerns of residents regarding the red bus that has been located in St Helen’s Road.

“The council’s warden service has attended and investigated reports, the bus is taxed, insured, has historic MOT status, and is registered to someone living in Hastings. Therefore the council has no powers to authorise a removal as it is not classed as an abandoned vehicle under the legislation.

“We have been liaising with colleagues at East Sussex County Council, who are responsible for the highway where the bus is located, and if they can consider enforcement action.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council, said “We do understand the concerns of local residents when problems like this affect their communities. This issue is complex and involves a number of agencies who are trying to tackle it. Unfortunately, no one authority has overall powers to resolve the situation, but we will continue to work with our partners to find a way forward.”