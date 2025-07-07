The town’s MP has called for the council to clean up the ‘overgrown’ Hastings Cemetery and Crematorium.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helena Dollimore said she recently met with residents who expressed concerns over the cemetery’s upkeep.

It comes after a bereaved mother told the Observer she found the state of the cemetery ‘heart-breaking and distressing’ when she visited her son’s grave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Dollimore said: “Many residents have raised concerns with me about the state of Hastings Cemetery. It's disrespectful to those who have passed that we don't maintain our cemetery properly.

Hastings MP Helena Dollimore has raised concerns about the state of Hastings Cemetery and Crematorium. Picture: Maureen Sargent

“I am calling on Hastings Borough Council to sort this out so that residents don't have to worry about this when they come to visit their loved ones. The income at the cemetery and crematorium should be more than enough to care for maintenance.”

The MP said the call for action also comes following an increase in fees at Hastings Crematorium. She said a burial at Hastings Cemetery costs upwards of £2,000.

In June Maureen Sargent, who lives in Hastings, blasted the ‘unacceptable’ state of the cemetery and crematorium on The Ridge, saying it has been left ‘beyond neglect’.

She said the issue has been going on for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret said: “The area is increasingly overgrown, with headstones left dangerously unstable, grass left uncut for extended periods, and bins overflowing or being removed.

“It is heart-breaking and distressing to visit what should be a place of comfort, only to be met with such disorder and disregard.”

A council spokesperson said: “The council’s Cemetery and Crematorium and Grounds Maintenance teams take great pride in ensuring Hastings Cemetery and Crematorium is well-cared for.

“The cemetery was designed to offer a variety of burial options within a single site, allowing families the ability to choose what best suits their loved ones. Around one-fifth of the site is intentionally left to naturalise - part of a long-standing practice to support local wildlife and pollinators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since bringing the Grounds Maintenance contract back in-house, the site is now being maintained to its highest standard in many years. The regular compliments the teams receive from families and friends of loved ones who are buried or cremated there are testament to the team’s dedication and hard work. However, due to budget constraints, the site is managed by only four full-time members of staff who are responsible for the whole site.

“While some areas are currently due for mowing, the team is working hard to complete this in line with the ongoing maintenance schedule. The summer period is the most challenging for the team with the best conditions for growth and wildlife being most active within the grounds.

“The site is home to a variety of wildlife, including birds such as jays, greenfinches and woodpeckers, deer, fox and badgers have also been seen, along with dragonflies, damselflies, hedgehogs, slow-worms and grass snakes. The cemetery is also known for its orchids, including common spotted orchids, autumn lady’s tresses and bee orchids. All of this makes it a unique area to manage.

“Visual inspections of memorials are carried out periodically. If any issues are identified, the grave owners are notified directly, as the council is not legally permitted to carry out repairs. The council may only remove a memorial if it is found to be in a dangerous condition.”

Ms Dollimore has set up a petition, calling for the cemetery to be cleaned up, at www.helenadollimore.com/hastings-cemetery.