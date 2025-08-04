Hastings MP calls public meeting over crime in the Old Town

Hastings MP Helena Dollimore has organised a public meeting to address the issue of crime and anti-social behaviour in the Old Town.

It follows a spate of break-ins which affected Old Town businesses and other incidents in the area, including aggressive begging and hard drug use.

The MP said: “Many residents and businesses have contacted me with ongoing concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour in Hastings Old Town. I am organising a public meeting on Thursday August 7 in the afternoon for Old Town residents and businesses with senior police officers, to come together as a community to tackle these issues. If you would like to attend this meeting, please register your interest to receive time and meeting location by visiting www.helenadollimore.com/asb.