Hastings MP holds local schools summit

Helena's Schools Summit, held at East Sussex College in Hastings earlier today, was the first time leaders from every school in Hastings, Rye and the villages had been invited to meet and discuss common challenges.

In Hastings, Rye and the villages, 63% of young people leave school without the basic GCSE qualifications in Maths and English, a figure well below the national average of 34.9%. A report from the Sutton Trust recently found that Hastings and Rye ranked in the bottom ten constituencies in England for social mobility.

Attendees discussed how to better foster collaboration between local schools, education officials and academy trusts — with agreement that a united approach was needed to tackle the issues facing schools in Hastings, Rye and the villages. Headteachers raised shared challenges such as school absence, access to alternative provision, and teacher training and retention.

The Summit was also attended by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sussex, Professor Sasha Roseneil, along with educational charities including Speakers for Schools, The Education Futures Trust, and The Sutton Trust, to offer support to local schools.

Helena Dollimore said: "I am proud to have hosted my Schools Summit today. It is a scandal that 63% of young people in Hastings and Rye leave school without the basic GCSE qualifications in Maths and English. Despite the incredible dedication of our local teachers and school staff, young people in our area are falling behind."

"Whereas schools in cities have been encouraged to learn from each other, our area has lacked a forum for educational leaders to work together on shared challenges from attendance to special educational needs provision. I am grateful to everyone who took part, and there are several areas of work that we will be taking forward as a result of the discussions. As our Member of Parliament, I will keep standing up for young people in our area to get the best state education possible."

The Schools Summit comes after Helena held a public meeting on local schools for parents and carers in Hastings, Rye and the villages which was attended by over 100 people.

Helena has also campaigned for local children to have the opportunity to expand their minds outside the classroom and foster ambition for the future. She has launched her campaign to make sure every child in the area gets the chance to see the Bayeux Tapestry when it returns to the UK next year.

