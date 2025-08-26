Hastings MP labels situation a 'shambles' as fury mounts over latest road delay

Work is still continuing on the Queensway Gateway Road, which was supposed to have opened nine years ago.

After numerous delays, work was scheduled to end on August 31. East Sussex Highways said due to 'unforeseen circumstances' the road is now scheduled to open to the public in September.

A spokesperson said complex work to relocate a water main took longer than expected but with this work now finished the contractor can complete construction of the new filter lane onto the A21 before resurfacing the junction.

This will cause a double whammy of road works in the area with a main road at Battle Hill scheduled to be closed for six weeks at the same time due to the laying of new gas works.

The Battle works were to have taken place in August but gas company SGN agreed to delay them until September when the Queensway Gateway work was supposed to have been completed.

Now both works will cause long delays to children heading back to schools in both Hastings and Battle.

Angry Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore has slammed both East Sussex County Council Highways and Southern Water for the latest delay, raising the issue in Parliament.

She said: “It is an absolute scandal that East Sussex County Council have delayed the Queensway Gateway roadworks again.

“East Sussex County Council and Southern Water have not answered my questions as to why the moving of a major water main was not planned before this work began. They need to say who is responsible for this chaos.

"With the work now dragging on until September, it will coincide with the closure of Battle Hill and back to school traffic. I am demanding full accountability from the council, and I have been keeping the Roads Minister updated on this fiasco. I know how frustrating these delays have been for everyone in our town and I will keep calling for a full independent enquiry into this shambolic process.”

People took to social media to give voice to their fury over the latest delay calling it as ‘beyond ‘a joke’ and ‘a scandal’.

John Bownas, of Love Hastings, said: “I have spoken to all the businesses near the junction and all are reporting a 20-25 percent loss of trade over the year as well as job losses.

"The irony is that the funding for this came off the back of a promise to boost the local economy and create jobs. The impact has been felt far wider with a local plumbing company losing around £10,000 just through staff sitting in traffic and unable to get to jobs.”

