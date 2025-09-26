Hastings MP secures extra £1.5 million funding for town

MP Helena Dollimore says she has secured an extra £1.5 million for Hastings, on top of the additional £20 million already granted from the Government.

The money will be invested in local projects, based on the priorities of local residents.

The MP said: “Decisions over how this money is spent will be made in Hastings, not Westminster, by local people. Whether it’s tackling anti-social behaviour, improving CCTV coverage, broken pavements, broken bus shelters, trying to open up important community venues like St Mary in the Castle, or something else, this money will be spent on local people’s priorities.

“Since being elected I have been making the case that coastal towns like ours need more investment. The Labour Government has backed these calls, directing more funding to areas like Hastings and Rye.

“Alongside this cash injection, the Labour Government has also handed unprecedented new powers to communities like Hastings to seize boarded shops, save treasured pubs, and block gambling and vape shops taking over our high streets.

“We have seen previous funding schemes sometimes go wrong, such as the money sadly wasted on the short-lived 'family fun factory' Owen's. ​So this time I want local people and local businesses to tell me how they think the money should be spent to improve our town."

She added: “I know that one of the biggest issues facing us locally is the state of Hastings town centre.

“That’s why I am delighted that the Labour Government has listened to my calls for investment in our town, providing an extra £1.5 million on top of the additional £20 million I already secured. This is a huge opportunity for Hastings, and I want to hear your suggestions for how we can improve our area with this extra funding.

“Over the summer, I’ve been listening to residents on your priorities for how this money should be spent. Don’t miss the chance to have your say – let me know your ideas for how this money can have a lasting impact on our town.”

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steve Reed said: “When people step out of their front doors, they know their communities are struggling. They see shuttered pubs, fading high streets and their local areas in decline.”

“Yes, communities have been stretched – but they haven’t given up. They’re working hard to make things better, and we’re backing them.”

You can let Helena Dollimore know your thoughts by going to www.helenadollimore.com/hastings-plan-for-neighbourhoods