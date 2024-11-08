The news came in an announcement from Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner as part of a £10 million package for rough sleepers across the country this winter.

She says the funding boost can help to save lives this winter, ensuring rough sleepers have access to a safe and warm bed.

Hastings has one of the highest proportions of rough sleeping in the South East, with rough sleeping on the rise across the country, increasing 27% last year.

The emergency package has been targeted to areas most in need and can be used to provide support to vulnerable individuals sleeping rough, including veterans, care leavers, victims of domestic abuse, and to help prevent people returning to the streets.

Welcoming the news, MP Helena Dollimore said: “Everyone deserves a safe, warm place to call home. The new funding announced by the Deputy Prime Minister today will be an important step towards doing just that, supporting vulnerable people into accommodation.

“It’s shameful that rough sleeping is so prevalent in our area and across the country, following years of underinvestment from the previous Government. This additional winter funding is a step in the right direction as we start to turn the page on the last 14 years and build a better, fairer future for all.

"This is just one branch of the government’s wider drive to fix the housing crisis. Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions, will be abolished through the Renters’ Rights Bill, immediately putting an end to one of the leading causes of homelessness.

“Alongside this, the government will deliver the biggest boost in social and affordable housing in a generation, with £500million in new funding for the Affordable Homes Programme for up to 5000 new social homes. Councils will also be able to keep 100% of receipts from all Right to Buy sales, enabling them to re-invest in more social housing available for families.”

The Homelessness Minister, Rushanara Ali, will work directly with regional authorities and closely with the homelessness sector, leading a new stakeholder group, bringing together experts and listening to frontline voices to build a long-term strategy and ensure support reaches those who need it most.

The Deputy Prime Minister said: “Anyone forced to sleep rough on our streets represents a complete failure of the broken system we've inherited. It's a national disgrace, and we can’t keep sticking plasters on it. We are approaching the harshest months of the year, so we are taking immediate action to reach anyone sleeping rough and help them off the streets this winter.”