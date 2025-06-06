Hastings MP welcomes £2 million skills investment that will benefit young people

New training opportunities for young people

Young people in the Hastings and Rother area are among those set to benefit from the 120,000 new training opportunities across England.

More skilled brick layers, carpenters and healthcare support workers will soon be trained up with the Government funding Skills Bootcamps across a range of priority sectors in 2025-26, including up to £2 million for East Sussex. This is on top of £100 million over the next four years to expand Skills Bootcamps in Construction

MP Helena Dollimore says the measures, backed by a record-breaking £3 billion apprenticeship budget, will open up opportunities for young people to succeed in careers the country vitally needs to prosper.

She said: “More routes into skilled work means more people building affordable homes, more care for NHS patients and more digital experts to push our economy forward. This includes an additional 30,000 apprenticeship starts across this Parliament. This unprecedented investment is a critical step in delivering Labour’s Plan for Change to create a decade of national renewal. We are backing our young people and investing in skills as an engine of economic growth – putting more money in people’s pockets locally and breaking down barriers to opportunity.

“These landmark reforms, backed by unprecedented investment from the Government, will offer more opportunities to young people in the area to gain vital skills and put them on a secure pathway into work.”

“When knocking on doors, I hear time and again how people want more opportunities for the next generation – we are delivering with more chances to go into key sectors like construction and healthcare.”

The Government says that 1,770 more apprentices in the South East will qualify per year.