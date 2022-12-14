Hastings mum, 38, with stage 4 lung cancer, running in Hastings Half-Marathon for 2 cancer charities

A young mother with stage 4 lung cancer is talking part in next year’s Hastings Half-Marathon in aid of two cancer charities.

Jules Fielder, 38, from Hastings, was diagnosed with the disease in November last year.

She is aiming to raise £10,000 for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation and EGFR Positive UK.

Last month the mum, who lives with her husband Paul and their 13-year-old son, Toby, helped to promote the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation’s awareness campaign, called On the Right Path, which aims to ensure all patients receive the appropriate treatment as early as possible.

Jules Fielder

On her Just Giving page, Jules said: “I was diagnosed in November 2021 with advanced non-small cell lung cancer following an incidental finding of a lump in my neck while removing my necklace one evening. I was urgently referred for a biopsy and a chest X-ray that revealed I had primary lung cancer.

"Further investigations revealed the cancer had not only spread to my lymph nodes but also to my bones, my spine and pelvis, an area of my body where I had symptoms but was being treated for sciatica, most likely due to my age. The cancer is due to an Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) mutation that led to an excess of cells, cancerous ones. The diagnosis turned my world upside down.

“My treatments have been radiotherapy to target the cancer in my bones, regular injections to strengthen my bones but more extraordinary, is the little tablet I take every day that inhibits the EGFR mutation that has led to the cancer. This has shrunk my primary lung cancer drastically and will give me many years with my family.

“The Roy Castle Foundation supports all of those affected by lung cancer and has funded millions of pounds of essential lung cancer research, looking for ways to detect the disease as early as possible and save lives. EGFR Positive UK is a registered charity established by patients and their families and friends.

“I want to give back to the charities that have ultimately given me the best chance at life, from pioneering research that will give me years with my family to support on those darkest days at the beginning to help me understand my life-changing diagnosis.”

Jules’ Just Giving page can be found at www.justgiving.com/juliet-fielder.

