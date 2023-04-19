Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings mum and daughter's horror after falling pane of glass misses them by a ‘millimetre’

A mother and daughter said they were left ‘extremely shaken’ after a pane of glass fell from a flat in Hastings town centre and narrowly missed them by a ‘millimetre’.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST

Natalie Boreham said she believed if there had been a ‘millimetre’s difference’ in where the glass fell, she and her 13-year-old daughter Grace could have been killed.

They said the incident happened in Queen’s Road at lunchtime on Thursday, April 6 while they were out walking in town.

Natalie’s husband, David said: “My wife Natalie came very close to having a serious or possibly fatal injury while walking along Queen’s Road around noon with our 13-year-old Grace.

Natalie Boreham and her daughter GraceNatalie Boreham and her daughter Grace
"As Natalie and Grace walked past a pane of glass dropped from the front of a third-floor flat and just caught the back of Natalie’s jacket, slicing it several inches before crashing in pieces to the ground. As you can imagine Natalie was completely shocked.

“A number of members of the public ran to assist and check Natalie and Grace were OK and luckily neither were injured apart from the shock of the incident.”Natalie said: “This was a very close call and if there had been a millimetre’s difference this would have been a very different story. We were incredibly lucky to have been unhurt physically but we were both extremely shaken by the whole experience.”

Grace's damaged coatGrace's damaged coat
