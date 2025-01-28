Chantelle Mcdade said her daughter Kelsie was walking in Claremont just after 6pm when the pavement ‘collapsed under her’, causing her to fall nine foot through the old cellar area.

She added that three men had to ‘pull and drag her out’ of the hole.

Chantel said: “This incident has caused significant distress to both my child and our family. She is completely in shock and is traumatised to say the least. It could have been very different and she could have died. She is very lucky to be here with nothing broken and still breathing

“Kelsie sustained scrapes and cuts all down her side and hip, bruises to her arms, elbows, hands, legs and feet. Her heel was swollen due to the way she dropped down. She also sustained two black eyes and and a bruised nose.”

Kelsie was taken to hospital and discharged on Monday (January 27).

She added her daughter is still suffering from pain on her side following Sunday’s ordeal.

Safety barriers have since been placed around the hole following Sunday’s incident.

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, which represents businesses and traders in the town centre, said: “This was a very nasty accident that could have been a tragedy, and my sincere sympathy goes out to the unfortunate girl who has found herself in hospital.

“I'm sure an investigation will now take place as to who is responsible, but the 1980 Highways Act legislation states that maintenance of covers over private cellars under the footway does rest with the owners.

“There may, however, be exceptions to this if, perhaps, it can be shown that a council formally adopted a cellar cover during earlier street improvements. Someone also needs to look to see if the problem here was related to the condition of the pavement around the opening.

“What the incident highlights of course is just how serious it can be if pavements are not properly maintained.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 6.46pm on January 26 to reports of a collapsed pavement in Claremont, Hastings.

“One fire engine from Hastings Bohemia Road was in attendance. Crews made the scene safe, remaining on scene for public safety. The incident was handed over to Sussex Police and crews left the scene at 9.07pm.

“Highways were also in attendance.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a sink hole in Claremont, Hastings, just before 7.30pm on Sunday, January 26. Police attended the scene and supported partner agencies who were managing the incident.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The footway was closed by Sussex Police on Sunday evening and a team from East Sussex Highways was called to make the area safe for pedestrians.

“The section of pavement is not adopted public highway, and we are not responsible for its maintenance or repair. The landowner has been contacted, and the area will remain cordoned off until it has been made safe.”

1 . Hastings collapsed pavement 2.jpeg Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Chantelle Mcdade Photo: Chantelle Mcdade

2 . Hastings collapsed pavement 1.jpeg The collapsed pavement: Picture: Chantelle Mcdade Photo: Chantelle Mcdade

3 . Collapsed pavement in Claremont, Hastings. John Bownas from Love Hastings is pictured. Collapsed pavement in Claremont, Hastings. John Bownas from Love Hastings is pictured. Photo: staff

4 . Collapsed pavement in Claremont, Hastings. Collapsed pavement in Claremont, Hastings. Photo: staff