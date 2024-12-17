The event was organised by Tamzin Abbott in honour of her daughter, Phoebe Macias.

Various dances were performed by Anonymuz Duo outside Primark in Queen’s Square.

A raffle was also held, with prizes available.

Tamzin said the event, which was also attended by Hastings and Rye MP, Helena Dollimore, was held to raise awareness of children’s mental health.

Tamzin said: “It was really good turnout. I think Phoebe would have been so proud of the dancers on Saturday. They did a mixture of dances that Phoebe would have done too. It was very cold day and they were very happy to be part of the awareness day and showed their support during this time.”

She added her daughter, who died on July 20, loved her family and would ‘light up the atmosphere’ when she entered the room.

Following her daughter’s sudden death, Tamzin launched a mental health awareness campaign, calling for all children under the age of 16 with mental health problems to be seen within two weeks by a mental health practitioner.

She launched a petition on Change.org, which has been signed by more than 400 people so far.

Phoebe’s mum also held a memorial event by the West Hill Cafe on September 14, letting off balloons in her daughter’s memory and playing some of her late daughter's favourite music.

Up to 60 people came, including the deputy mayor and Hastings MP Helena Dollimore.

Phoebe’s older sister Libby also did a skydive at Headcorn Aerodrome on September 13 in memory of her sister to raise money for charity and raise awareness of children’s mental health.

Tamzin said: “As a child growing up she was always a happy and bubbly child, who nailed all the TikTok dances, did horse-riding, and loved climbing.”

Tamzin’s petition can be found at www.change.org/p/mandate-mental-health-appointments-for-children-under-2-weeks.

1 . IMG-20241217-WA0002.jpg The dance-themed event held in memory of 14-year-old Phoebe Macias Photo: Contributed

2 . IMG-20241217-WA0004.jpg The dance-themed event held in memory of 14-year-old Phoebe Macias Photo: Contributed

3 . IMG-20241217-WA0006.jpg Tamzin Abbott, mother of 14-year-old Phoebe Macias, with Hastings MP Helena Dollimore, and the dancers at the dance-themed event Photo: Contributed

4 . IMG-20241217-WA0007.jpg Tamzin Abbott with Hastings MP, Helena Dollimore Photo: Contributed