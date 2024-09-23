Tamzin Abbott said her daughter, Phoebe Macias, loved her family and would ‘light up the atmosphere’ when she entered the room.

Phoebe passed away on July 20.

Her mum is now calling for all children under the age of 16 with mental health problems to be seen within two weeks by a mental health practitioner.

She has launched a petition on Change.org, which has been signed by more than 100 people so far.

Phoebe’s mum held an event by the West Hill Cafe on September 14. She let off balloons in her daughter’s memory and played some of her late daughter's favourite music.

Tamzin said: “Up to 60 people came, including the deputy mayor and Hastings MP Helena Dollimore. We let off balloons and had a picnic, celebrated Phoebe’s life in her memory and said our goodbyes.”

Phoebe’s older sister Libby also did a skydive at Headcorn Aerodrome on September 13 in memory of her sister to raise money for charity and raise awareness of children’s mental health.

Tamzin is now organising an event on December 14 in Hastings town centre, which will involve a dance-themed event with Diamond Dance. A raffle will be held, with prizes available. The aim is to raise awareness of children’s mental health, she said.

Following her daughter’s sudden death, Tamzin said: “As a child growing up she was always a happy and bubbly child, who nailed all the TikTok dances, did horse-riding, and loved climbing.

“When she walked into the room she would light up the atmosphere and make you laugh.

“Phoebe was home-schooled and had a huge interest in politics and the world and would name every Prime Minister in every country. She even named her cat Macron after the French president. Her cat was her anxiety pet, who she loved dearly.

“Family was a big thing for Phoebe, as she had a heart of gold and was soft in nature. She loved her dad and me dearly.

“Phoebe was due to start Plumpton College in September to try to help her gain more confidence and hope she would make friends in the same boat as her. Phoebe was such a fun-loving girl. She was my world and my best friend.”

Tamzin’s petition can be found at www.change.org/p/mandate-mental-health-appointments-for-children-under-2-weeks.

1 . Phoebe memorial event 2.jpg The event in memory of Phoebe. Balloons released in the air Photo: Contributed

2 . Phoebe memorial event 3.jpg The event in memory of Phoebe. Cllr David Whitehill, deputy mayor, with Helena Dollimore, Hastings MP, and Tamzin Abbott Photo: Contributed

3 . Phoebe memorial event 4.jpg The event in memory of Phoebe Photo: Contributed