Hastings museum, Bizarre But True, closed 'with immediate effect'
Bizarre But True, run by Alex Hedger and Liam Upjohn, is based at St Andrew’s Mews, in Waldegrave Street and opened last August.
The venue features a range of weird and quirky exhibits.
The museum is hoping its closure will be temporary so it can reopen again in the future.
On its Facebook page the owners said: “Museum closed due to unforeseen circumstances. We are absolutely heartbroken to be putting this post out today.
“However, we have just received news that has meant we are having to close the museum with immediate effect due to circumstances beyond our control. We hope this will be temporary and will post again as soon as we have anything further.
“Thank you to everyone who has supported and continues to support us it is hugely appreciated. Alex, Liam, Fran and Maria.”
The attraction contains a whole host of oddities, such as a piece of coal from the wreck of the Titanic and an astronaut’s spacesuit that spent more than 140 days in space.