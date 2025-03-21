A museum in Hastings has closed ‘with immediate effect’ due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, its owners have announced.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bizarre But True, run by Alex Hedger and Liam Upjohn, is based at St Andrew’s Mews, in Waldegrave Street and opened last August.

The venue features a range of weird and quirky exhibits.

The museum is hoping its closure will be temporary so it can reopen again in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bizarre BUT True, a new Oddities Museum, opened in St Andrew's Mews, Hastings in August 2024

On its Facebook page the owners said: “Museum closed due to unforeseen circumstances. We are absolutely heartbroken to be putting this post out today.

“However, we have just received news that has meant we are having to close the museum with immediate effect due to circumstances beyond our control. We hope this will be temporary and will post again as soon as we have anything further.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and continues to support us it is hugely appreciated. Alex, Liam, Fran and Maria.”

The attraction contains a whole host of oddities, such as a piece of coal from the wreck of the Titanic and an astronaut’s spacesuit that spent more than 140 days in space.