A Hastings musician, who appeared in a band during an episode of The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE), is appearing on ITV’s This Morning to reunite with the group.

Stephen Simpson will feature on the show on Tuesday, December 5.

He is reuniting with the group, called The Arg Band, for a one-off performance on This Morning.

Stephen, 47, was the bassist with the group, fronted by James Argent, formerly of The Only Way Is Essex.

The band was formed as part of a storyline for one of the episodes but went on to become a fully functioning wedding band.

From 2010 to 2018, James Argent was a regular cast member on the ITVBe reality series, The Only Way Is Essex.

He has appeared in various other reality shows, such as Sugar Free Farm and The Jump. In 2019, he presented the entertainment segment on Good Morning Britain.

Stephen said: “The Arg Band originated from a storyline in series 15, episode 12, which aired on July 22, 2015, featuring James and Lewis Bloor.

“Following a fallout, James publicly apologised onstage and the two of them rekindled their friendship and performed with the band with Lewis vowing to support James in his new venture as a wedding singer. Before this, most band members, including myself, regularly performed at Sheesh in Chigwell, a popular spot for TOWIE cast members. James connected with musicians through the owners, leading to the band's formation.

“Since then, the band has played numerous shows across the UK and Europe, receiving invitations from James' celebrity friends. TOWIE was a hugely fun experience; the cast welcomed us warmly, and many have remained supportive over the years.

“I parted ways with the band in 2021 after relocating to Hastings. Working as a resident DJ at Dr Jekyll's on George Street marked my return to DJ'ing. Initially known as ‘silence MYEGO’, I recently rebranded as Ego Sum.

“Post-Jekyll's, I've played at local events like Legends on Sea and Let's Get it Together, as well as DJ'd nationally with 'Silent Disco’s in Incredible places', including a memorable performance on Hastings Pier in the summer of 2023 for nearly 1,000 people. I've been a resident DJ on Voices Radio since autumn last year and will soon start playing at The Seadog every Saturday alongside other local DJs.”