Friends and family of a well-loved Hastings woman, who died earlier this year, will be holding a fundraising event next weekend in her memory.

Hazel Martin passed away in March, aged 55, after a very short illness.

The charity event will be held on Saturday, July 29 at the Prince Albert pub in Cornwallis Street, from noon until 6pm.

Friend Ann Carey said: “Hazel worked for decades in the local bookmakers and passed away after a very short illness. There are still people stunned at the sad news some months later.

Hazel Martin. Picture: Contributed

“Hazel was known and loved by everyone who knew her for her sunny nature and friendly chatter. She genuinely had time for everyone, including all the customers at the book-keepers on Queens Road who are still saddened at her passing. Hazel was always a friend to anyone who needed one, making everyone feel cared for and cheered up as they went about their daily life.

“Many traders are still expressing their sadness at her passing and even though hundreds attended her funeral, many more are saddened even now at the unexpected news. All agreed that Hazel was genuinely was one of the friendliest people in the town and they have shown their appreciation of her by contributing dozens of raffle prizes.”

As well as a raffle there will be a 'guess the weight of the cake' competition, with a specialist cake provided by Debbie Bulman.

Musician Paul Crimin has offered to recruit musicians for the special occasion and dozens of local acts have eagerly agreed to entertain at the memorial, Ann said.

Dozens of raffle prizes have been donated including beauty treatments, jewellery, bags, vouchers for meals, adventures, hairdresser and barber visits, free taxi fares, sportswear, gifts, and much more, as raffle prizes are still being donated.

Friend and ex-charity/event organiser Annie has come out of retirement to organise the event.

For any further information on raffle prizes, contact Annie at 07535 930787. For more information on music, contact Paul Crimin on Facebook, or turn up on the day.

