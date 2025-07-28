Hastings named as top destination for London day-trippers

The research was carried out by London based student accommodation provider Chapter London Bridge, who looked at factors such as travel time, return train fares (with and without a Railcard), the number of attractions and restaurants, and Instagram popularity.

Hastings came out as number 7 in the top ten with 190 attractions, 302 places to eat and £1,200,000 Instagram hashtags. A return ticket from London costs £33.29 on average and £22.14 with a railcard.

Brighton was the number one destination with Maidstone and Southend on Sea rounding out the top three.

Chapter, operated by Greystar, offers student accommodation across 14 central London locations, with over 7,000 beds in Zones 1 and 2.

