Hastings has been rated as the coolest place to live in Sussex, according to a new survey.

The town was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 50 coolest places to live by health and well-being brand Naturecan.

In second place in Sussex was Hove, Arundel was third, Lewes was fourth and Battle was fifth.

Locations were ranked according to the number of independent shops per head of population, the range of cultural events, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a location for films and TV shows.

Hastings has been used countless times for TV and movie locations on series, such Foyle's War.

It came 16th overall in the national poll of the top 50 coolest places to live which was headed by Polperro in Cornwall, Naturecan said.

Naturecan added that it polled 5,000 people with panels in each county including East and West Sussex and all our big cities and monitored likes on Instagram for each location in the top 50.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Hastings has a new reputation as a hub for creative bohemian art and culture, cheaper retail estate and a packed schedule of annual events drawing in the crowds.

“There are lots of exciting art galleries in and around Hastings. The jewel in the Hastings art crown is the Hastings Contemporary situated in the Stade area.”

Andy Duckworth, Naturecan’s chief executive, said: “Hastings is the coolest place to live in Sussex. All the 50 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK and East and West Sussex in particular are such beautiful places, loved by painters, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 50. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses Sussex as a location.

“Hidden gems which are largely only visited by local tourists can find themselves being showcased throughout the world if they are pictured by the right influencer or featured in a movie.”

1 . Fishermen's Beach in Hastings. Fishermen's Beach in Hastings. Photo: JL Photo Sales

2 . Hastings Contemporary Hastings Contemporary Photo: staff Photo Sales

3 . Hastings Castle Hastings Castle Photo: staff Photo Sales

4 . Street scene mural in the passageway leading from London Road to Alfred Street in St Leonards. Street scene mural in the passageway leading from London Road to Alfred Street in St Leonards. Photo: staff Photo Sales