Hastings Nearly on the Beach Concert is back this weekend

It takes place at the Stade Open Space. This popular free family fun weekend is the opening event of Old Town Carnival Week, a two day live music experience, all about raising money for three local charities: Pett Level Rescue Boats, Hastings Sea Cadets and Hastings RNLI.

Organiser Carol Sharpe said: “There is a fantastic new range of merchandise this year with an eye-catching design by Picturemaps. A well stocked stall will be selling T-Shirts, badges, mugs, fridge magnets and much more besides. There will be collectors on site and around the Old Town all over the weekend so please give generously to the collectors wearing official yellow T-Shirts.

“It promises to be a weekend of fun for all the family; we have a tombola, children’s lucky dip, fabulous food from BBQ project, licenced bar, tea, coffee and soft drinks will also be available.

“The gates open at 12.30pm on Saturday and 9.30am on Sunday for the Rock’n’Roll Breakfast at 10am. Lots of seating is provided but why not bring along a rug or your own chair so you can grab a spot and make yourselves comfy for the day.

“All the bands, committee, stewards and collectors give their time for free, and all the profits from the weekend go directly to the charity fund, so please dig deep for our very worthwhile charities.

“Take a look at our website, www.hastingsbeachconcert.co.uk or find us on Facebook for a full list of all the bands, and photo galleries from previous years. You can also see our merchandise or make a donation online.

“Please support our supporters, this event could not happen without the generous help of local companies including: Littlewood Fencing, Biffa, Skinners Sheds, Arma Security and Rye Bay Coffee, Eat@. You’ll find links to all our sponsors on the website.

“Please note no alcohol can be brought onto the site but a wide range is available at reasonable prices. Also, unfortunately, no dogs are allowed on site.”

