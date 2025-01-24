Hastings Borough Council has also opened a consultation for people to give their views on the plans for the facility at Pelham Beach.

The authority has shared mages of the new proposed design via social media.

A council spokesperson said: “Hastings and St Leonards Foreshore Charitable Trust (FCT) has appointed Eibe Play Ltd to undertake the design, supply, and installation of new play equipment at the existing Pelham Beach Children’s Playground site. This playground is one of the town's most popular, and the focus of this project is on enhancing its inclusivity, ensuring that it is welcoming and enjoyable for children of all abilities.

“We are excited to reveal a new design proposal for the Pelham Beach Children’s Playground, which will provide an upgrade for this popular and well-used playground, with fun modern play features and new accessible equipment.

“We will also be hosting an event at the playground site, where members of the public can come and have a chat with the play company and ask any questions.”

The event will take place on Monday (January 27) at the hut next to the Pelham Beach Children’s Playground on the seafront from 10am to 1pm.

Printed copies of the survey will be available during the public event on Monday, the council added.

As part of the community consultation, the council said it will be visiting two local schools and a youth forum group, with further details on engagement events with the public being published soon and shared across its social media channels.

The consultation is open until 11pm on February 11, 2025. Anyone with any questions can submit them via [email protected].

Cllr Tony Collins, chair of the charity committee, said: “I am delighted that work is going ahead on this new playground, I hope lots of people comment and look forward to seeing the final designs.”

1 . Pelham playground image 1.jpg An aerial view layout and design of the proposed new playground with multiple themed play elements throughout the play area, including swirling whirlpool designs, dolphin theming and a coral reef entrance area. Picture: Hastings Borough Council Photo: Hastings Borough Council

2 . Pelham playground image 2.jpg An image showing an entrance view design of the proposed new playground. Picture: Hastings Borough Council Photo: Hastings Borough Council

3 . Pelham playground image 3.jpg An image showing designs of new and inclusive play items, including a carousel and spinner, as well as swirling whirlpools. Picture: Hastings Borough Council Photo: Hastings Borough Council

4 . Pelham playground image 4.jpg An image showing designs of the middle section of the play area, including an accessible central ramp, inclusive shaded picnic area, multiple play panels and brand new ship stern. Picture: Hastings Borough Council Photo: Hastings Borough Council