Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The council is considering bringing in plans to stop developments from taking place in parts of the town following recent devastating landslides.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes amid land stability concerns in specific areas of the borough, the authority said, as the town has seen landslides occur over the last couple of years.

A major landslide took place November 2023 in Marina, St Leonards, with more than a dozen properties evacuated as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A landslide also took place in February last year in the same area.

Landslip at Caves Road in St Leonards on February 26 2024.

There was also a landslide elsewhere in Caves Mews and Caves Road last February 2024, affecting several businesses and homes.

Hastings Borough Council’s cabinet is meeting next Tuesday (January 28) to discuss a recommendation to bring in stricter rules for building and development in the West Hill Road and Marina areas.

The council said these rules, called an Article 4 Direction, would mean that building work involving digging in those areas would have to go through the full planning permission process, replacing the current system where some projects can go ahead without permission under permitted development rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority added the recommendation is to bring these rules in immediately, so that any new projects in the affected areas can be carefully reviewed. This process would ensure land stability issues are properly considered before building or development can begin, it said.

Landslip at Caves Road in St Leonards on February 26 2024.

A council report, which will be presented at next week’s meeting, said: “The areas referred to have historically experienced ongoing issues with land instability. Over the past 12 months, there has been an increase in landslide incidents, two of which have caused significant damage to properties.

“(The) Caves Mews landslide in February 2024 negatively impacted three dwellings and four businesses, where debris from the landslide encroached upon properties below the cliff.

“Four Emergency Prohibition Orders (EPO) had to be served following this landslide. This resulted in four households being placed in temporary accommodation funded by the council, including households with dependent children. One dwelling and one business are unlikely to return to an occupiable condition, and one EPO remains in force.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said if the recommendation is agreed at next Tuesday’s meeting, all residents who would be affected would be contacted about what the direction means for them.

Landslip at Caves Road in St Leonards on February 26 2024.

There would also be a consultation period where anyone can make comments about the direction, the authority added.

Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of the council, said: “The Article 4 Direction for the West Hill Road/Marina area is very important for protecting residents who live in that area and those who have businesses from the land stability issues that are becoming more frequent. This is one piece of work that is being done around land stability, and if it is agreed I hope it gives everyone in that area some reassurance about any future development.”