A nursery in Hastings has been rated as ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted inspectors.

Inspectors raised concerns about children’s safety and wellbeing at Clive Vale Nursery School, in St Clement Hall, Priory Road.

Ofsted added that changes to the staff team had impacted on the ‘overall quality of the provision’ at the nursery.

The nursery said it was ‘working hard’ to address the issues raised by inspectors.

Clive Vale Nursery in Priory Road. Picture: Google Street View

The nursery was given a rating of ‘requires improvement’ for the quality of education and behaviour and attitudes.

Ofsted gave the nursery a rating of ‘inadequate’ for personal development and leadership and management.

The nursery was rated as ‘good’ overall in its last inspection in 2018.

In their report, inspectors said: “Children's safety and well-being are not assured due to weaknesses in the knowledge and practice of those responsible for taking the lead in safeguarding. In addition, there are some inconsistencies in relation to the quality of education children receive.

“The staff currently working with the children are not sufficiently familiar with their individual needs. As a result, activities are not consistently tailored to support children's learning.

“However, children engage well in the variety of resources on offer. For example, they confidently explore the large indoor and outdoor spaces on bicycles and other ride-on toys. Older children enjoy playing cooperatively with their friends. Children learn that their ideas and opinions matter as they make independent choices during mealtimes.

“Overall, children behave well. However, the arrangements in place to share information and to provide a consistent approach for individual children are ineffective. This impacts on the emotion well-being of some children, and they become upset and frustrated.

“Changes to the staff team have had an impact on the overall quality of the provision. Poor communication has led to weaknesses in safeguarding arrangements. In addition, staff have not received support needed to fulfil their role. Some staff feel overwhelmed, and this impacts on the way they manage children's behaviour.

“Managers are experienced and have a positive attitude towards improving the provision for children. However, they are often hindered from carrying out their leadership roles, as they cover staff absence and work directly in the rooms.

“Children benefit from varying activities that promote their physical skills. Managers have used funding to buy resources to provide older children with opportunities to climb and develop their spatial awareness. Children also enjoy the opportunities they receive to practise their mark-making skills. For example, children attempt writing the letters in their name on large-scale paper. This helps children to develop some of the skills they need for future learning.”

Ofsted added in its report that the relationship between the nursery and parents was ‘positive’ and that children enjoyed attending the nursery.