Plans to build up to 65 new homes in an area of woodland in Hastings have been submitted.

Gladman Developments Ltd wants to build the houses on open land adjacent to Sandrock Park and north of St Helen’s Church on The Ridge.

The proposals would include provision of public open space and vehicle access.

However, the scheme has attracted opposition.

Ward councillor Sorrell Marlow-Eastwood said: “I strongly object to this development. Access on to The Ridge near a very sharp bend is dangerous and to have another large housing development accessing The Ridge, will only add to the horrendous traffic jams further along The Ridge, particularly for emergency vehicles trying to get to the hospital.

“I am completely against the development because of the loss of flora, fauna and wildlife corridor, not to mention the importance of its utility as quality outside space for both the physical and mental wellbeing for our residents.

“Also the impacts of flooding from increased development across the town are already catastrophic for residential and business properties, each once of them had water mitigations - and yet every year we have multiple floods in multiple locations, this development will only add to the misery of water run off mismanagement.”

Residents in the area have also raised concerns over the site being earmarked for development.

Concerns were first raised in November 2023 by residents in the area when a proposal to put 140 new homes on the site were unveiled.

At the time resident Peter Bailey said the land was owned in different parts by Hastings Borough Council, East Sussex County Council (ESCC), Hastings Youth Trust and an individual.

Peter and a group of residents then set up the Save Sandrock Bends campaign group to fight any housing development plans for the site.

A design and access statement by FPCR Environment and Design Ltd, on behalf of Gladman Developments Ltd, said: “The overall vision for the site is to provide a high quality development with a strong sense of place, embracing and reflecting the character of Hastings.

“The Hastings Development Management Plan was adopted in September 2015 and allocated the site for residential development for up to 80 dwellings.

“Consultation has taken place during the design of the development which has given a better understanding of how to develop the site and meet the needs of the local community.”