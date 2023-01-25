Take a look inside the newly-reopened Observer Building after its refurbishment.

The landmark building was built in 1924 as the offices and print works for the Hastings & St Leonards Observer.

Since closing in 1985, the building has had 14 owners, including current owner Hastings Commons Ventures.

The community-led group has carried out vital repairs and the lower floors of the building are now fully refurbished and open.

The first floor opened to commercial tenants in August, offering several modern self-contained office spaces for local creatives and other professionals.

Hot desking will be offered on the first floor at the beginning of February, as the latest phase of work on the building is now complete.

Tenants were chosen on a basis of need, local connection, enthusiasm for the ethos and contribution to the neighbourhood.

This criteria has been identified to enable sustainable community self-management, the ethos that underpins the Hastings Commons.

Hot desking at the Observer Building includes access to a communal kitchen with free tea, coffee and fresh fruit, a private 2 person ‘Pod’ and a bookable large meeting room, alongside secure and

accessible facilities, including a newly installed lift.

Flexible payment options are available for the hot desking, ranging from half/full day flexi rates as well as rolling monthly membership prices for anywhere between one to five days a week.

John Brunton, general manager of Hastings Commons, said: “We’re really excited about being able to welcome more people to this building and see this historical landmark become alive again after so many years of dereliction. The plan for the building was always one of phased development and those that join now will be able to have a say in the building as it develops”.

As well as the first floor, the ground floor of the Observer Building is now open for event bookings as a multi-use space from small gatherings to large business events, with a 499-person capacity.

Long term creative technology project, OBX, is also now operating out of the Mezzanine floor of the building.

The OBX project is exploring the opportunities presented by creative technology in building stronger communities through a programme of projects, workshops, and events.

Hastings Commons Ventures has said the next phase for the important building will be beginning work to restore and clean the original 1924 Henry Ward designed façade, which has suffered extreme neglect over the last forty years.

To find out more about hot desking, email: [email protected] or call 01424 230222 and ask for Lottie.

To find out more about event space, email: [email protected]

1 . Tour of The Observer Building in Hastings Tour of The Observer Building in Hastings Photo: staff Photo Sales

2 . Tour of The Observer Building in Hastings Tour of The Observer Building in Hastings. Photo: staff Photo Sales

3 . Tour of The Observer Building in Hastings Tour of The Observer Building in Hastings. Photo: staff Photo Sales

4 . Tour of The Observer Building in Hastings The Alley Gardens area outside the newly-refurbished Observer Building. Photo: staff Photo Sales