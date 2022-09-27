Hastings Oktoberfest promises German beer and food

On offer will be authentic German beer from ABK Brewery (since 1308) and imported German bratwurst sausages.

The hostess on the day will be Eva Von Schnippisch and guests can sing and swing along with live oompah from band DDFK and local favourites Brighton & Hove Brass. People are encouraged to dress up and join in the fun.

Tickets for the event are £15 available from www.hastingsoktoberfest.co.uk. Where you can also find additional information

Hastings Oktoberfest hostess Eva Von Schnippisch

You can also win four complimentary tickets to the Oktoberfest as well as a case of ABK Hell beer by simply emailing [email protected] with the answer to this question:

In what year was ABK Brewery founded?

