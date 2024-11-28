Hastings Old Town Carnival donates to local charities and good causes

The event took place at East Hastings Angling Club on Sunday November 24 and saw cheques being presented from money raised during Hastings Old Town Carnival Week, in August.

Chairman Reg Wood said: “After a very successful Carnival this year the committee were delighted to give some financial support to 34 local good causes, many of which supported the Carnival this year. “The following received some funding: RNLI, HM Coastguards, Lifeguards, 7th Hastings scout group, Y Centre roller skating, Happy Harold, Section 5 drummers, Hastings Motorboat & Yacht club, Hastings Voluntary action, Air cadets, Just friends, Boathouse Theatre arts, Demelza, Mr Fishy giant, Hastings Bonfire giant, Hannah the giant, Hastings Coastal twirlers, Tornado Twirl stars, Samaritans, 4th Hastings scout group, Library of things, G(end)er Swap, Theatre Puppets, St Leonards Mencap, Warming up the homeless, EHSAA, HBBS, Hastings Shop mobility, Fellowship of St Nicholas, Two Towers Trust, Surviving Christmas, Dragonflies, Isobel Blackman centre and Alexandra Park Greenhouse group.