Hastings Old Town Carnival gurning competition in pictures

Much loved Ron was a familiar face in the carnival procession and around the Old Town after gaining a reputation for his uncanny impersonation of cartoon character Popeye The Sailorman.

He died in 2017, aged 86.

The competition, held last Friday, encouraged people to pull their ugliest face.

Among those giving it a go were Hastings Mayor James Bacon, Kevin Boorman, from the Council and Bonfire Society chairman Heather Leech. Ron’s daughter also came along to join in the fun.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic

