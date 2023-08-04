Hastings Old Town Carnival week comes to a climax on Saturday August 5 with Carnival Day and the procession taking place.

​The day will see a colourful procession leaving from Rock-a-Nore and travelling along the seafront and the streets of the Old Town.

The theme of this year’s procession is Seaside Fun Through the Years. Unfortunately a planned fireworks display from Hastings Castle at dusk had to be cancelled due to a weather forecast of high winds.

The procession sets off at 5pm, but there is plenty happening before then with Carnival Day events taking place on the Stade Open Space from 12 noon – 4pm.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Procession

This includes a fancy dress competition, open to all ages, at 12 noon. There will be family fun games and a ride and local charities will have stalls to raise awareness of their work.

There will also be stage performances at the Stade from 1.30pm, featuring Pheebs Sing School, Hause of Gorgeous (burlesque), White Rock Summer Youth, Daisy Chain and more.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Association chairman Keith Leech said: “There is nothing this town likes more than dressing up and having a good time. We really want the whole community to join in. If you decide you want to dress up and join the carnival at the last minute you can do so. Just go to the Stade Hall and grab a bucket.”