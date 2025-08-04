Hastings Old Town Carnival Week Craft Fair

Hastings Mayor Cllr Becca Horn, and the chairman of East Sussex County Council, Cllr Roy Galley at the Craft Fair. Pic by Kevin Boorman

The Two Towers Trust, the charity which raises funds for the two mediaeval churches in Hastings Old Town, got its Old Town Carnival Week celebrations off to a flying start with a craft fair.

Chair of the trust, Kevin Boorman, explained: “Our summer craft fair is traditionally held on the opening Saturday of Hastings Old Town Carnival Week. We had a really good day on Saturday, with the kitchen particularly busy. We raised over £350 for our charity, a great result. We are very grateful to our volunteers, stallholders and visitors for making the day such a success.

“We were honoured to be visited by our mayor, Cllr Becca Horn, and the chairman of East Sussex County Council, Cllr Roy Galley.

“We are now looking forward to our children’s craft day on Wednesday, 6th August, from 11am until 3 pm in St Clement’s Church, just off the High Street, with the theme of Hastings goes to Hollywood. Light lunches will be available at that.

“And then we have our ever popular general knowledge quiz at 7pm on Friday 8th August, in All Saints Hall in All Saints Street. £2 per person, with a maximum of six per team.

“Our churches, St Clement’s and All Saints, are two of the oldest buildings in Hastings, and need a lot of maintenance and care. Our charity raises funds to help provide this, and supporting our events helps preserve these ancient and iconic structures.”