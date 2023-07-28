Hastings Old Town Carnival Week - everything you need to know

Hastings Old Town Carnival week starts today (Friday July 28) and promises a packed programme of fun events leading up to the carnival procession itself on Saturday August 5.

The fun starts at 7pm today (Friday July 28) When the Old Town Criers Competition takes place on the steps of St Clements Church in the High Street. It is open to all so you can come along and try to beat the reigning champion.

Saturday and Sunday sees the main Old Town Week curtain raiser with the Nearly on the Beach concert taking place at the Stade Open Space.

​The free family fun weekend is a two-day live music experience, all about raising money for three local charities: Pett Level Inshore Rescue Boat, Hastings Sea Cadets and Hastings RNLI.

Organiser Carole Sharpe said: “Once again we have the very best local bands, here’s this year’s line-up:"

Saturday: 1pm DJ Hastings Rock; 1.30pm Tin Whisky; 2.45pm Dead Calm; 4pm The Konks; 5.15pm Blues Brothers/Soul Sisters; 7pm Swing Street.

Sunday: 10.00am Reggae Brek with Mighty Sounds; 12.00pm DJ Hastings Rock; 12.30pm Something Else; 1.45pm 62 Stone; 2.45pm Dr Savage and Hot Sauce; 4.00pm Grace & Danger; 5.15pm E G Riley’s Funky Soul; 6.30pm The Kavemen.

The reggae breakfast on Sunday features Mighty Sounds. Gates open at 9.30am.

Carol said: “We have a merchandise stall, children’s lucky dip, tombola and much more. The BBQ Project will be providing the most delicious and innovative dishes. We have a licensed bar and tea, coffee and soft drinks will also be available. Lots of seating is provided but you are welcome to bring along a rug or your own chair so you can grab a spot and make yourselves comfy for the day. Please note, no glass or alcohol can be brought onto the site but there is a reasonably priced licenced bar available. Also, unfortunately, no dogs are allowed on site.”

Old Town Week promises a packed programme of events with highlights including the Seaboot Race, in Courthouse Street, on Monday July 31 at 6pm; The Crown Lane Bike Race on Tuesday August 1 at 5.30pm and the Pram Race on Wednesday August 2, from 7pm, starting from outside the Cutter pub on the seafront.

Courthouse Street will be closed off on Monday July 31 for a Cheese and Wine Extravaganza. It costs £6 a head and is an Old Town Traders event raising funds for local charities and good causes.

The Old Town Treasure Trail also takes place on Monday 31, which will see teams in fancy dress racing around the Old Town to find the answers to questions that are in pubs, while raising money for charity. Register at Winkle Island from 6.30pm, finishing at the Lord Nelson pub in the Bourne.

There is live music in the High Street, outside the First In Last Out (FILO) pub on Thursday August 3, from 9pm – 11pm.

The carnival itself takes place on Saturday August 5, with the procession leaving Rock-a-Nore at 5pm, following a route along the seafront and through the streets of the Old Town.

There are a host of other events including donut eating, gurning and winkle-tossing competitions and history and ghosts walks. Visit www.oldtowncarnivalweek.co.uk for the full list of events and timings.

Have you read? Take a look inside this new St Leonards restaurant everyone is talking about

Have you read? In pictures: Hastings hit by rain and high winds this week

1 . Carnival Pram Race Photo: supplied

2 . Carnival Procession Photo: supplied

3 . Carnival Nearly on the Beach Concert Photo: supplied

4 . Carnival Pram Race Photo: supplied