Hastings Old Town Carnival Week gets underway this weekend

The popular week-long celebration sees the return of annual favourites such as The Pram Race, Seaboot Race, Treasure Hunt and Crown Lane Bike Race as part of a packed programmed of events.

It culminates with the carnival procession itself on Saturday August 9, with the parade setting off from Rock-a-Nore at 5pm and following a route along the seafront and through the streets of the Old Town.

The theme for this year’s carnival is Hastings goes to Hollywood.

Events start with the Old Town Criers Competition which takes place on the steps of St Clements Church, off the High Street, from 7pm on Friday 1. Local people will test their voices with a chance of being crowned Old Town Crier.

Saturday August 2 sees the return of the popular Old Town Tug O’ War after an absence of two years. It takes place at the Stade, in front of the Lifeboat House from 10.30am.

A Host of local bands will be performing at the Nearly on the Beach Concert at the Stade on Saturday August 1 and Sunday 2. Entry is free but the concert is raising funds for local charities and good causes including Hastings RNLI and Pett Level Rescue.

The Seaboot Race takes place at Courthouse Street on Monday August 4 from 6pm , while the fancy dress Old Town Treasure Trail around pubs starts at Winkle Island on Monday from 6.30pm.

The Crown Lane Memorial Bike Race is on Tuesday August 5 from 5.30pm – dusk. Also on Tuesday The Albion pub on the seafront has a rodeo at 7pm, with live music and there is Winkle Tossing on Winkle Island from 6pm.

The popular Pram Race takes place on Wednesday August 6 with prams forming up outside the Cutter pub at Marine Parade, from 7pm.

There will be live music in the High Street, outside the FILO pub on Thursday August 7 from 9pm – 11pm, while the Bangers and Mash Blowout is at Courthouse Street on Friday August 8, from 4.30pm – 6.30pm. Also on Friday, the Gurning Competition takes place at Butlers Gap in George Street, from 6pm.

On Carnival Day itself (August 9) there is a lot happening on the Stade Open Space from 12 noon – 4pm, with fun activities, stalls and a fancy dress competition as well as family fun rides and games.

As well as the main events there is a host of guided walks and exhibitions around the Old Town including a twilight smugglers walk and a ghost walk.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Association chairman Reg Wood said: “Please come along and enjoy the parade and all the many other events taking place. Don’t forget to bring your pennies for our bucket collectors. Money collected goes to a number of good local causes.”

Carnival programmes are on sale in pubs and shops around the Old Town. You can also find details of the events at www.oldtowncarnivalweek.co.uk.

