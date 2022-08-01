Hastings Old Town Carnival Week is underway

It was attended by Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon, Old Town Parish Priest Paul Hunt and members of the Old Town Carnival Association.

Chairman Keith Leech gave an open speech and encouraged people to dress up and take part in events during the week.

There are a number of events taking place this week including the Seaboot Race, held in Courthouse Street at 6pm on Monday August 1. Also taking place on Monday (Augusy 1) kis the Old Town Fancy Dress Treasure Trail around the pubs, Register at Winkle Island by 6.30pm.

Other highlights of the week include the Crown lane Bike Race, on Tuesday August 2 and the Pram Race on Wednesday August 3. The carnival procession itself takes place on Saturday August 6, starting from Rock-a-Nore at 5pm.

For full details of events visit www.oldtowncarnivalweek.co.uk.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton and Kevin Boorman.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2022: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Kevin Boorman

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2022: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Kevin Boorman

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2022: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Andrew Clifton

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2022: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Andrew Clifton