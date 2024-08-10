Hastings Old Town Carnival: What you need to know

​The procession forms up at the Stade Open Space in the Old Town on Saturday August 10 and the parade sets off at 5pm, following a route along the seafront and through the streets of the Old Town.

There theme for this year’s procession is Heroes of Land, Sea and Sky.

The parade will be followed by a grand firework display which starts at dusk (around 9pm) from Hastings Castle.

Hastings Old Town Carnival is a glass free event. Please don’t bring glass or bottles onto the streets. People in the procession will be collecting for local charities and good causes, including the RNLI.

There will be live music from the Cover Ups after the carnival parade, taking place at Hastings Adventure Golf food court on the seafront.

There are also guided walks taking place in the Old Town during the day on Saturday and St Clements Church will be open for morning coffee and cakes. Old Town councillor James Bacon has organised a fancy dress litter pick starting at the Stade Open Space on Monday August 12 from 10.30am.

Have you read? In pictures: Hundreds turn out in Hastings to counter the threat if violence

Have you read? Stunning new wall mural appears in Bexhill

1 . Hastings Old Town Carnival Hastings Old Town Carnival Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Old Town Carnival Hastings Old Town Carnival Photo: supplied