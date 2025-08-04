Hastings Old Town church holds community celebration

Members of the Old Town Community joined with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hastings for the annual celebration of community groups in Hastings, at All Saints Church this week.

Those attending included local scouts, Two Towers Trust, RNLI, Hannah's Cat Morris, Jack in the Green, Hastings Old Town Carnival committee, Winkle Club, Hastings Borough Bonfire Society, Hastings Trolleybus group. Hastings Old Town handbells, and members of St. Mary Star of the Sea parish.