Hastings Old Town church holds popular Christmas Tree Festival

People will be able to admire the illuminated trees this weekend and again the following weekend (December 7 and 8).

St Clements Church is situated just off the High Street in the Old Town.

The event is organised by The Two Towers Trust, the charity which raises funds for the two mediaeval church buildings in the Old Town. As well as the Christmas trees, dressed by a variety of local organisations, groups and individuals, there will be a craft fair, seasonal refreshments, including light lunches, and musical entertainment.

The Fipple Consort, five piece recorder group, will be playing seasonal music at a free afternoon concert in the church on Saturday December 7 from 1.30pm – 2.30pm.

The Festival runs from 11am until 3pm each day over both weekends, and admission is free. In addition the church will be lit just by Christmas tree light between 6pm and 7.30 pm on the evening of Friday 6th December, with light refreshments available then too.

Pictures show the church lit by Christmas tree light last year.

